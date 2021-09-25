Only 0.22% get infected after both Covid vaccine doses in Pune

Pune: The decreasing trend of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the district continues as the positivity rate and fatality rate see a steady drop. Post Ganpat celebrations a surge was anticipated, however, with massive vaccination drives being conducted and administration testing more people, the spurt in Covid cases seems to be less than estimated. As per the latest state health department data on breakthrough cases and Covid positives, only 0.22% people have been infected after both doses and 0.18% after first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination numbers as opposed to the mortality figures shows that as the number of vaccinated people is increasing the number of absolute deaths has fallen while the fatality rate has remained a constant 1.7% as per the state records. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state advisor for Covid-19 said, “World over, there is evidence that vaccination has brought down the number of symptomatic cases which is why the number of reported Covid cases after vaccination is below 1% because only those who have symptoms get themselves tested. As the severity of the symptoms is coming down so is the death rate falling. It has been over five days since we saw the crowd erupting on the streets for Ganesh Visarjan, but the numbers of new cases and deaths have been less than anticipated. However, there is still more than 50% of the population that is not yet fully vaccinated and more than 20% of the entire population that is yet to be vaccinated, which are the kids and so we need to bring down the chain of infection as much as possible.”

As per the latest data on post vaccination infection, after first dose of Covid vaccination, 4,593 people in PMC, 4,073 people in PCMC and 4,155 from rural Pune got infected with Covid which is about 0.18% of the total number of people who have got their first dose. In addition, 3,893 people in PMC, 2,043 people in PCMC and 1,070 in rural Pune got infected after the second dose which accounts for only 0.22% of the total number of beneficiaries who have been fully vaccinated in the district.