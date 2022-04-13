Only 1,503 beneficiaries take booster dose in Pune

PUNE In the last four days starting from Sunday, only 1,503 beneficiaries have taken the third booster dose against Covid-19. Currently, the booster dose is available only in private vaccination centres and with most centres opting to stay away from vaccination due to low demand and the continuous fall in new Covid-19 cases, there is little enthusiasm to take the third dose. A total of 28 Covid-19 private vaccination centers have started administering the booster dose in the city.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, chief immunisation officer said, “There are about 28 private Covid-19 vaccination centres wherein over 1,500 beneficiaries have got the third dose to those who are fully vaccinated. The facility is now available in only private centres for both covishield and covaxin doses.”

On the first day namely, Sunday, April 10, since the vaccination began for the booster dose, the system was down and so many hospitals could not begin the vaccination drive. Dr H K Sale, executive director, said, “The response for the third dose is slow as many have been infected or are fully vaccinated, with both doses. This is why the response at private hospitals is very poor. This is why we have not started the vaccination drive at our hospitals.”

