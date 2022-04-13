Only 1,503 beneficiaries take booster dose in Pune
PUNE In the last four days starting from Sunday, only 1,503 beneficiaries have taken the third booster dose against Covid-19. Currently, the booster dose is available only in private vaccination centres and with most centres opting to stay away from vaccination due to low demand and the continuous fall in new Covid-19 cases, there is little enthusiasm to take the third dose. A total of 28 Covid-19 private vaccination centers have started administering the booster dose in the city.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, chief immunisation officer said, “There are about 28 private Covid-19 vaccination centres wherein over 1,500 beneficiaries have got the third dose to those who are fully vaccinated. The facility is now available in only private centres for both covishield and covaxin doses.”
On the first day namely, Sunday, April 10, since the vaccination began for the booster dose, the system was down and so many hospitals could not begin the vaccination drive. Dr H K Sale, executive director, said, “The response for the third dose is slow as many have been infected or are fully vaccinated, with both doses. This is why the response at private hospitals is very poor. This is why we have not started the vaccination drive at our hospitals.”
-
Gym equipment gathering dust at PMC-owned sports centres
PUNE Fitness equipment at various gymnasiums owned by Pune Municipal Corporation has been lying unused as the facility was closed due to Covid lockdowns. PMC sports and cultural department, head, Santosh Warule, said, “Many fitness equipment are in bad shape at sports complexes as they were not used for almost two years. As many PMC-owned facilities are managed by contractors, it is their responsibility to keep the machines in good shape.”
-
CBI books company promoters, directors for causing loss of ₹1,245 crore to banks
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against directors and promoters of a private company following a complaint by the Colaba branch of IDBI Bank alleging that the company caused a loss of over ₹1,245 crore to a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank. Agency officials said the private company was engaged in manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabric and home textiles.
-
Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling. According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned.
-
Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow
The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour. Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.
-
Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs to hold confidential meeting in Dehradun
Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon. Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments. Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time.
