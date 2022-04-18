Only 25% Pune hsg soc have conveyance deed

PUNE Of the 40,000 registered housing societies and apartment units in Pune district, only 10,000 have conveyance deed. To increase the awareness among housing societies, a monthly awareness program has been organised in the city by Pune district co-op housing society and apartments federation. One such program was held at Ganesh Residency, Pimple Saudagar on Sunday, where representatives of at least 30 societies were present.

The drive was conducted to create awareness regarding conveyance deed, which is an essential document that transfers the rights of an immovable property from one person to another.

Suhas Patwardhan, chairman of the federation said that the developer has to execute a conveyance deed within four months of registration of the society, failing which, the government has given powers to the district deputy registrar to execute conveyance deed in favour of the society. It is called deemed conveyance.

“There are over 40,000 registered housing societies and apartment units in the district out of which only 10,000 have conveyance deeds, that is only 25%. It is essential to get it done within the four months of registering the society, if not then go for deemed conveyance,” said Patwardhan.

District deputy registrar Narayan Aghav said, “We cannot tell an exact number on how many registered housing societies have not got the conveyance deed done as they might not inform the office of the deputy registrar as it is not mandatory. Only when there is a deemed conveyance issue the society approaches us. In the year 2021-22, we have registered 550 societies under deemed conveyance and 335 under section 10(2) society registration directions against builder.”

According to PCMC civic corporator Shatrughna Kate who attended the drive, at least 300 societies in Pimple Saudagar do not have the deed. “Societies are not aware of the importance of this deed. A Sahakar Darbr will be organised on May 22 in PCMC for societies to discuss various administrative issues with the officials,” he said.