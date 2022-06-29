Only 32 doctors register to issue certificates to licence seekers

After giving several deadlines for registration, only 32 doctors have registered with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) this year to provide medical certificates to people for renewal of driving licences. Now, the RTO has written letters to the state government, zilla parishad, PMC and other small governing agencies requesting to register government doctors for this process.

“The process to register doctors for learning license process was started last year and we had given extensions as we got a poor response. Only 32 doctors have registered till now, hence, we have written letters to all the government hospitals requesting to register their doctors for this process and benefit of public,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.

As per the new set of rules by the state transport department, any doctor who wants to register with the RTO for licence related works needs to visit RTO office for getting authentication. Then they will be provided with a user ID and password to access the Sarathi portal. Whereas the verified doctors of RTO could upload the medical certificate of the applicants once they apply for license related works.

“We appeal to all doctors to register for this verification process. And also to the applicants to take the process seriously as from now onwards the learning license process would be strict.” added Sasane.