Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Only 32 doctors register to issue certificates to licence seekers
pune news

Only 32 doctors register to issue certificates to licence seekers

After several deadlines, only 32 doctors have registered with Pune RTO this year to provide medical certificates to licence seekers
After several deadlines, only 32 doctors have registered with Pune RTO this year to provide medical certificates to licence seekers. (HT FILE )
Published on Jun 29, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

After giving several deadlines for registration, only 32 doctors have registered with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) this year to provide medical certificates to people for renewal of driving licences. Now, the RTO has written letters to the state government, zilla parishad, PMC and other small governing agencies requesting to register government doctors for this process.

“The process to register doctors for learning license process was started last year and we had given extensions as we got a poor response. Only 32 doctors have registered till now, hence, we have written letters to all the government hospitals requesting to register their doctors for this process and benefit of public,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.

As per the new set of rules by the state transport department, any doctor who wants to register with the RTO for licence related works needs to visit RTO office for getting authentication. Then they will be provided with a user ID and password to access the Sarathi portal. Whereas the verified doctors of RTO could upload the medical certificate of the applicants once they apply for license related works.

RELATED STORIES

“We appeal to all doctors to register for this verification process. And also to the applicants to take the process seriously as from now onwards the learning license process would be strict.” added Sasane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP