Only 6 of 200 mobile food trucks in Pune operate with permission

The recent incidents of blast when small LPG cylinder is refilled illegally from a bigger one has brought to focus the modified food trucks parked across the city that use cylinders.

According to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), around 200 mobile food trucks are running business in different suburbs and most of them do not have requisite licence.

According to RTO rules, commercial activity of setting up LPG-linked gas stones on moving three and four-wheelers is banned under Section 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (MVA) 39/92 and 52/191. Pune RTO authorities state that so far only six such trucks have been given permission to operate only to serve cooked food and not carry out live cooking inside trucks.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade, as per the state fire control policy, live cooking inside a mobile vehicle has been prohibited.

Sanjiv Bhor, deputy RTO, said, “The food trucks with registration are named as mobile canteens. Commercial food trucks cannot be allowed to use LPG cylinders as per the MVA. Permissions of PMC health department and traffic police department are must for operators to park vehicles at roadsides and sell food. Notices have been issued to those violating RTO and traffic rules.”

Sunil Gilbile, former PMC fire chief, said that the fire department does not give clearance or NOC to food truck operators as igniting an LPG gas stove on a moving truck or any three-wheeler is banned as per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation (BPMC) Act.

Benjamin D Souza, a food truck owner, said, “Post COVID crisis, the situation in terms of employment is precarious and many are dependent on the income from mobile food trucks (MFTs). A single window clearance system must be put in place by the government to legalise the trade.”

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “Many of these food trucks parked at busy chowks cause traffic jams and public inconvenience. Currently, there is no permission for them to function at chowks.“

Civic activist Samvit Govardhan said, “Food trucks offer nutritious food at affordable rates and offer employment generation opportunities. But they should run as per rules.”