Only 7 out of 36 districts are on the positive side of rainfall in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is experiencing a serious rainfall deficit this monsoon as only 7 out of 36 districts are on the positive side of the overall rainfall.

Maharashtra is experiencing a serious rainfall deficit this monsoon as only 7 out of 36 districts are on the positive side of the overall rainfall. The Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra regions remain severely affected due to the absence of rain since the commencement of the Monsoon. Pune is also among the districts facing shortfall with a 16 per cent deficit in precipitation between June 1 to August 29. The state is facing a tense situation as weakened monsoon conditions in Maharashtra are adversely affecting the interior part of the region.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Maharashtra is experiencing an average 11 per cent rainfall deficit for the cumulative period between June 1 to August 29 with overall rainfall of 720.50 mm against the normal rainfall of 805.60 mm.

In the state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, and Vidarbha meteorological subdivisions are adversely affected due to rainfall deficiency. As per the IMD figures, the Konkan & Goa subdivision is experiencing 7 per cent excess rainfall. Madhya Maharashtra is experiencing a 22 per cent rainfall deficit, and Marathwada and Vidarbha subdivisions are experiencing a 20 and 12 per cent rain shortage respectively.

K S Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services said, the rainfall in Maharashtra is in worrisome condition as many districts are in below normal rainfall category. Some of them have significant deficiencies.”

As per the district data, nearly 16 districts are in the large deficit category. Most of these districts are under Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada sub-divisions.

The remaining 13 districts are under ‘normal’ rainfall category. As per the meteorological terminology, rainfall is between 19 to -19 percent is considered as normal category.

Pune is also among the districts facing rainfall deficiency with a 16 per cent deficit in rainfall between June 1 to August 29.

Vineet Kumar, who is a former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and currently works as a research scientist, at the Typhoon Research Center, at Jeju National University, South Korea, tweeted, “Pune city has got only 42.1mm rain this August. This season so far Pune City got only 280.5mm of rain and has a deficiency of 40%. As per the latest IMD-GFS forecast scattered thunderstorm is expected in Pune from 30 Aug-1 Sep however, some areas will get rain others will remain dry.”

