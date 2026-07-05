Only two potholes on Pune-Mumbai expressway link: CM

Pune: As criticism mounted over alleged potholes on the newly built Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday defended the project, insisting there were “only two potholes” on the stretch and assured that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) would rectify them. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there were ‘only two potholes’ on the newly built Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link and MSRDC would rectify them. (HT FILE)

Responding to criticism on social media over the connecting link, Fadnavis rejected claims that the road had developed widespread potholes.

“There are only two potholes,” he said, adding that it was “not correct” to claim the road had deteriorated and lamenting that some people amplified issues without understanding the construction process. The durability of any road is tested during the first spell of rain, and any issues that emerge are assessed.

Describing the problems as engineering-related, Fadnavis said roads and flyovers take time to settle after completion and that all necessary steps would be taken to address the issues.

The Opposition, however, criticised the CM’s remarks, saying they reflected the government’s “development model” and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged poor-quality work.

Fadnavis also urged residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune-Nashik belt to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official weather advisories, as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to continue until July 6.