Open campus day at Pune’s IUCAA on February 28

To commemorate National Science Day, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune will host an open campus day on Wednesday, February 28. This is one of the city’s most popular events, and every year, children and city residents eagerly await the opportunity to visit IUCAA. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information given by IUCAA, a tentative schedule is available on the official website of the organisation, and this year the theme is aligned with the national science theme of “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”.

Prof R Srianand, director IUCAA said “Along with IUCAA colleagues, I welcome you all to our National Science Day celebrations on the 28th of February. The annual open day is one of IUCAA’s most important events since it allows us to promote our varied activities to the public. This year, in particular, efforts are being made to highlight IUCAA’s significant scientific achievements, present various observing facilities, and promote various outreach programmes.”

“There are existing facilities in which IUCAA invests to provide resources to Indian universities to enhance research in Astronomy & Astrophysics (A&A). These include the IUCAA Girawali observatory, Southern African Large Telescope (the world’s largest mirror dimension), AstroSat, Aditya-L1 etc. More in work for the future include LIGO-India, Vera Rubin Observatory, Thirty Meter Telescope, Square Kilometer Array etc. Everyone is welcome to come find out about these through attractive models and posters made by students,” he added.