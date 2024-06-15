Openings planned in road dividers to prevent waterlogging

To prevent waterlogging on roads, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department will make small openings in dividers at regular intervals. The initiative will also cover corridors along the Pune Metro Line 1 and 2. Based on recommendations by the drainage department, the road department issued a circular on Friday underlining the need for opening in dividers. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The heavy pre-monsoon rains that lashed the city last week had inundated low-lying areas and waterlogged roads in areas like Yerawada, Vimannagar, Sinhagad Road, Koregaon Park, Mhalunge, Timber Market, Lohegaon, Aundh, Market Yard, Dhanori, Baner Road, JM Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Karve Road and NDA Road.

Later, PMC drainage department officials visited the rain-affected spots and found out that buried stormwater drain chambers due to road resurfacing, cement stormwater drain chambers and non-opening in dividers caused water to submerge roads. They observed that divider opening at Pune Metro corridors like Kothrud, Karve Road, Nal Stop, Garware, PMC building, RTO office, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic and Bundgarden area will check waterlogging on stretches.

Based on recommendations by the drainage department, the road department issued a circular on Friday underlining the need for opening in dividers.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said, “Small openings in dividers will help channel rainwater collected on roads, especially where there is difference in road levels on either side of the divider. The openings will be one to one and a half metres wide else two-wheelers will use it to flout rules. We will urge Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials to create openings on metro stretches, and will carry out the plan if they do not do it.”

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (public relations and administration), Maha-Metro, said, “We are yet to receive letter from PMC. When we get it, we will make opening in dividers.”

Besides the divider opening, PMC road department has decided to use granular sub-base (GSB) and wet mix macadam (WMM) for placing blocks and tiles while laying footpaths to help drain water. At present, PMC is using PCC (plain cement concrete) to place blocks and tiles on footpaths that caused rainwater to accumulate.

Additionally, the department has decided to incorporate “bore holes” into rain chambers built during the installation of rainwater pipes on roads. It will allow rainwater to permeate into the ground, aiding in groundwater recharge and improving drainage.