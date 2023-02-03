Opposition mum about unopposed polls, parties prepping for by-elections

PUNE: With the opposition tight-lipped over unopposed elections, all political parties are now gearing up for by-elections to the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly constituencies. So much so that candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena (MNS) willing to contest the by-polls have started purchasing nomination forms from the election office instead of waiting for the official candidate announcements by the respective parties.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil held a meeting with party office-bearers on Friday. “It is our wish to have unopposed elections. We have already contacted the opposition party members but there is no reply from them yet. So, we are keeping ourself ready for the elections,” Patil said.

“Our candidates will file nomination forms till February 6 once the central committee announces the list for both Kasba and Chinchwad assembly constituencies,” he said.

Congress state president Nana Patole too held a meeting with party members and claimed that Kasba is traditionally a Congress stronghold and that they will start discussions with alliance partners towards this end.

Whereas the NCP submitted its list of willing candidates to the state-level leadership, the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction held a meeting for both Chinchwad and Kasba assembly seats on Friday. Member of legislative council Neelam Gorhe and Sachin Ahir held the meeting with the party office-bearers. With the MVA keeping mum about the possibility of unopposed elections, all parties are now preparing for the by-elections and are expected to announce their official candidates in the next couple of days.