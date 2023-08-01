Opposition parties stage protests as PM Modi begins Pune visit

Various opposition parties in Maharashtra on Tuesday staged protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he began his Pune visit over his “silence” on the Manipur violence. Members of the unified alliance formed by opposition parties called ‘INDIA’ showed black flags to PM Modi before the police detained some of their leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers during his visit to the Dagdusheth Halwai temple in Pune on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Members of opposition, including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Left, staged protests in Mandai area of central Pune.

Prominent activist Baba Adhav also led an agitation of social outfits along with Manipuris who stay in Pune. “Our Prime Minister is silent when Manipur is burning and has chosen not to visit the conflict-torn state. Our attempt through this agitation is to force the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur and make efforts to restore peace there,” Adhav said.

A few meters from the protest site, PM Modi offered prayers at the Dagdusheth Halwai temple where hundreds of citizens gathered to welcome him.

