Organ donation saves lives of three patients

Organs donated by the family of a 24-year-old labourer saved the lives of three people. As per officials, this was the first organ and tissue donation which was conducted at Sassoon General Hospital and BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) on December 10 after the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was the 45th organ donation in this year under the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre’s (ZTCC) Pune.

Aarti Gokhale, coordinator for ZTCC Pune, said that the donor was from a village near Khed in Pune district.

“The patient met with an accident on December 8 and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital with a severe head injury. He was working as a labourer and was the only breadwinner of the family. His wife is a housewife and has two young children. His parents are farm labourers. It was a very courageous and brave decision of the donor’s wife to give consent for all organs and tissues after the patient was declared brain stem death,” said Gokhale.

She added that as per ZTCC Pune allocation policy, his liver was allocated to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, one kidney to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and another kidney to Apollo Hospital in Nashik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Liver recipient was a 66-year-old patient from Ruby Hall Clinic. A 35-year old female patient received the kidney from Pune-based Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. Another kidney transplant patient was a 50-year-old male from Apollo hospital in Nashik. All recipient patients are doing well and are stable,” said Gokhale.