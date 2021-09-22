Organ donations give new life to five, fourth heart transplant in the city

Pune: On September 21, the relatives of a 46-year-old Pune resident, who consented to donate the organs which gave a new lease of life to four patients. The retrieved organs included heart, liver, lungs and both kidneys. It is the fourth heart transplant in the city and the first for DY Patil Medical College. The lungs were allocated to a hospital in Secunderabad, Telangana.

The donor hailing from a rural area had suffered from Basilar stroke while undergoing treatment at Sahyadri Hospital, Ahmednagar road. Basilar artery strokes are mostly caused by hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis) or clots.

Following his death, the patient’s relatives consented to donate his organs. His lungs, kidneys, liver and heart were retrieved and allocated to needy patients.

Dr Aarti Gokhale, the transplant coordinator at ZTCC said, “The lungs were allocated to a patient in KIMS, Secunderabad. This is the fifth lungs donated through State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The lungs were successfully transplanted in a 65-year-old male recipient.”

The liver was transplanted to a 44-year-old man who was suffering the end stage of liver disease. One of the two kidneys was given to a 34-year-old female in Sahyadri Hospital, Ahmednagar road and second kidney was transplanted in a 50-year-old male at Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan. Both of the patients who were suffering from renal failure, according to the hospital authorities.

This was the first heart transplant for DY Patil Medical College and fourth this year for the region. A green corridor was created for the heart to reach from the donor hospital to the recipient hospital. Dr Anurag Garg, head of the cardio vascular thoracic department at the hospital said, “The recipient was a 33-year-old male patient who is a father of two and was critically ill since the past two months. The patient’s heart had failed completely and thanks to the heart that we got on time we could save the patient. The patient is now stable.”

Dr Bipin Vibhute, head of the liver and multi-organ transplant department at Sahyadri Hospital, said that the transplant was successful. “The patient was a resident of Punjab and was suffering from end-stage liver disease. Currently, the patient is stable and is under observation.”