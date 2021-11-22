Home / Cities / Pune News / Organs of 25-year-old brain dead donor save lives of three in Pune
Organs of 25-year-old brain dead donor save lives of three in Pune

The patient was declared brain dead on November 21 at Sahyadri Hospital Deccan Gymkhana following a road accident. After his family consented to donate his organs
Sahyadri Hospital Deccan Gymkhana received organ donation by a family of a 25-year-old from Jalna which gave new lease of life to three people in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sahyadri Hospital Deccan Gymkhana received organ donation by a family of a 25-year-old from Jalna which gave new lease of life to three people in the city.

The patient was declared brain dead on November 21 at Sahyadri Hospital Deccan Gymkhana following a road accident. After his family consented to donate his organs, his liver was transplanted on a 70-year-old male, while one of his kidneys was transplanted on a 51-year-old female. Both liver and kidney transplants were done at the same hospital while the other kidney was sent to another private hospital in Pune.

The deceased was working in a private company in Pune while his parents are farm labourers.

Dr Bipin Vibhute, director and head of organ transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery, informed that the liver transplant was conducted on a 70-year-old male patient suffering from end-stage liver disease while the kidney was transplanted on a 51-year-old female suffering from kidney failure.

The treating team consisted of liver transplant surgeons Dr Bipin Vibhute, Dr Apurv Deshpande, Dr Aniruddha Bhosale, Dr Abhijit Mane, liver transplant physician and hepatologists Dr Sheetal Mahajani, transplant anaesthetist Dr Manish Pathak and Dr Manoj Raut amongst others.

