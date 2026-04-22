Pune: The education department is considering extending financial relief for female students by waiving not just tuition and examination fees, but also additional institutional charges, commonly referred to as “other fees”, state Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Monday.

‘Other fees’ waiver, ₹ 2,000 ‘learn & learn’ stipend for female students on cards: Minister

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Speaking to reporters after a book launch event at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Patil said that while girls enrolled in professional courses already receive 100% concessions on tuition and exam fees, the government is now exploring similar relief for additional college charges.

“These ‘other fees’ often place an extra burden on students. We are discussing with the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) to bring these charges under regulation and are also examining the possibility of granting 100% concessions to female students,” Patil said.

The minister also issued a stern warning to institutions imposing unjustified charges and urged students to report such practices. “Provide us with the names of colleges charging arbitrary fees. Immediate action will be taken against them,” he said, stressing on the need for monitoring affiliated colleges, where “other fees” are often collected for non-professional courses. The government is expected to soon issue directives to universities to enforce stricter control.

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{{^usCountry}} Patil also said the state is working to expand the ‘Earn and Learn’ initiative for female students. Under the scheme, students are provided part-time work and receive monthly stipends funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions. “Efforts are underway to implement this model across the state. Under the expanded scheme, girls will receive a minimum of ₹2,000 per month,” Patil stated, adding that if public universities are able to secure CSR funding, the stipend amount could be increased further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patil also said the state is working to expand the ‘Earn and Learn’ initiative for female students. Under the scheme, students are provided part-time work and receive monthly stipends funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions. “Efforts are underway to implement this model across the state. Under the expanded scheme, girls will receive a minimum of ₹2,000 per month,” Patil stated, adding that if public universities are able to secure CSR funding, the stipend amount could be increased further. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government already provides financial assistance to female students for hostel and mess expenses through scholarships. The proposed reforms aim to complement these measures and remove remaining financial barriers. “We are working at multiple levels to ensure that no girl is denied education due to financial constraints,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government already provides financial assistance to female students for hostel and mess expenses through scholarships. The proposed reforms aim to complement these measures and remove remaining financial barriers. “We are working at multiple levels to ensure that no girl is denied education due to financial constraints,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

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