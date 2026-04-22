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‘Other fees’ waiver, 2,000 ‘learn & learn’ stipend for female students on cards: Minister

Speaking to reporters after a book launch event at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Patil said that while girls enrolled in professional courses already receive 100% concessions on tuition and exam fees, the government is now exploring similar relief for additional college charges.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Pune: The education department is considering extending financial relief for female students by waiving not just tuition and examination fees, but also additional institutional charges, commonly referred to as “other fees”, state Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Monday.

‘Other fees’ waiver, 2,000 ‘learn & learn’ stipend for female students on cards: Minister

Speaking to reporters after a book launch event at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Patil said that while girls enrolled in professional courses already receive 100% concessions on tuition and exam fees, the government is now exploring similar relief for additional college charges.

“These ‘other fees’ often place an extra burden on students. We are discussing with the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) to bring these charges under regulation and are also examining the possibility of granting 100% concessions to female students,” Patil said.

The minister also issued a stern warning to institutions imposing unjustified charges and urged students to report such practices. “Provide us with the names of colleges charging arbitrary fees. Immediate action will be taken against them,” he said, stressing on the need for monitoring affiliated colleges, where “other fees” are often collected for non-professional courses. The government is expected to soon issue directives to universities to enforce stricter control.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / ‘Other fees’ waiver, 2,000 ‘learn & learn’ stipend for female students on cards: Minister
Home / Cities / Pune / ‘Other fees’ waiver, 2,000 ‘learn & learn’ stipend for female students on cards: Minister
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