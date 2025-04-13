Menu Explore
Our health depends on safe environment: Thuppil

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 13, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Venkatesh Thuppil, professor emeritus at St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru, and CEO-Director of FQI attended two-day healthcare conference organised by private educational institute

Pune: Our health depends on the health of the environment, agriculture, and animals. If any of these three suffer, it affects human health. Therefore, prioritising these factors is essential to ensure overall well-being, said Venkatesh Thuppil, professor emeritus at St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, and CEO-Director of the Foundation for Quality India (FQI).

Venkatesh Thuppil, professor emeritus at St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, and CEO-Director of FQI attended two-day healthcare conference organised by private educational institute. (HT)
Venkatesh Thuppil, professor emeritus at St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, and CEO-Director of FQI attended two-day healthcare conference organised by private educational institute. (HT)

Speaking on Saturday at a two-day healthcare conference organised by a private educational institute, Thuppil said, “Lead, cadmium and mercury are heavy metals that can cause various health problems, including neurological, reproductive, and cardiovascular issues. The masala and turmeric which we use should be free of lead and mercury. We must consume fresh food and avoid packed and processed ones.”

News / Cities / Pune / Our health depends on safe environment: Thuppil
Follow Us On