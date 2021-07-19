Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Out on bail, criminal and his accomplice arrested for plotting contract murder in Pune
pune news

Out on bail, criminal and his accomplice arrested for plotting contract murder in Pune

PUNE: The police arrested two criminals for taking up a murder contract to cover the legal expense for their existing criminal case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:12 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: The police arrested two criminals for taking up a murder contract to cover the legal expense for their existing criminal case. The contract was given by a locally influential person from Pune. One of the arrested man is currently out on temporary bail in another case and was released during the decongestion process in Yerawada jail during the first wave of Covid pandemic.

The man was identified as Rajan Rajmani and his accomplice was identified as Ibrahim alias Hussain Yakub Shaikh, according to the Pune police. Rajmani, a resident of Kondhwa, was in jail in a murder case.

The two were found on July 14 by a team of police officials from Kondhwa police station under Lullanagar bridge in possession of three countrymade weapons, six magazines, seven live cartridges, and cash worth 1,20,000.

Upon interrogation, the two revealed that they had been hired by a local politician from Camp Vivek Yadav to kill a man named Bablu Gawali alias NG. In 2017, Gawali had fired at Yadav which had allegedly prompted him to give a contract on Gawali’s life, according to the police.

“In exchange of killing Gawali, Yadav had promised money; safety from prosecution by police, court, jail; and guaranteed bail in the crimes in which he was currently out on bail,” read a statement from Kondhwa police station.

The two have now been booked under Sections 115, 120(b), 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Sections 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act registered at Kondhwa police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP