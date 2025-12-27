Over 200 designated locations allotted for poll campaigns

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has permitted political campaigns at over 200 locations ahead of the voting on January 15. Nearly one-third of these locations are in Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kondhwa, and Kharadi. BJP-National-President-Nitin-Gadkari-addressing-an-election-meeting-at-Rampur-Karkhana-in-Deoria-Uttar-Pradesh-PTI-Photo

These areas have the highest number of new voters. They also have dense housing and a large migrant workforce. This makes them key targets for local campaigning. Old city areas have been given fewer venues due to space limits and traffic concerns.

Other areas include squares and school premises in Shivajinagar, Bhavani Peth, Kasba Peth, Parvati, Kothrud, Yerwada, Dhanori, Wanowrie, Aundh, Bibwewadi, Warje and Malwadi. Meetings will be allowed in the morning or afternoon.

Inspectors from the anti-encroachment department will monitor these meetings. The aim is to prevent road blockages, traffic problems, and illegal banners. The PMC has warned of strict action if rules are violated.

“The objective is to ensure that election campaigning does not inconvenience citizens or damage public property. Meetings will be allowed only at designated places, and violations will invite strict action,” said Somnath Bankar, head of the PMC anti-encroachment department.

Penalty of ₹2K for digging hole

The civic body has also fixed charges for campaign meetings. Stages and marquees must be set up without digging holes. A penalty of ₹ 2,000 will be charged for each hole.

Candidates must pay rent and a security deposit to use roads, squares, open plots, and school grounds owned by the PMC.

For meetings at squares, the assumed area is 2,000 square metres. The expected crowd is 4,000 to 5,000 people. Rent will be about ₹ 8,000. A cleaning fee of ₹ 2,500 and a deposit of ₹10,000 are mandatory.

For corner meetings, the assumed area is 800 square metres. The expected crowd is 2,000 to 2,500 people. Rent will be about ₹7,200. The cleaning fee will be ₹ 2,500. The security deposit will be ₹4,000.

For amenity spaces, playgrounds, open plots, and school grounds, rent will be charged at ₹2 per square metre. A cleaning fee of ₹2,500 will apply. The security deposit will be 50 per cent of the daily rent.

Candidates must obtain a no-objection certificate from the traffic police and the local police before holding any public meeting.

Approved locations

60 Hadapsar zone

45 Kondhwa zone

35 Kharadi

22 Yerwada

20 Shivajinagar

25 Parvati Kasba Peth and Bhavani Peth

18 Kothrud and Warje Malwadi

20 Dhankawadi, Katraj, and Bibwewadi