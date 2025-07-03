Over 4 lakh CET aspirants yet to register for Engineering admissions

Despite 4,22,663 students appearing for the MHT CET (PCM group), only around 22,000 candidates have registered for engineering admissions so far, according to data from the State Common Entrance Test Cell. This year, the CET Cell conducted the entrance exam in multiple sessions between April 19 and 27. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Online registration for engineering degree courses began on Saturday, June 29, and will remain open until July 8. With just six days left, nearly four lakh eligible students are yet to complete their applications.

This year, the CET Cell conducted the entrance exam in multiple sessions between April 19 and 27. Results were declared on June 16, and the admission schedule began on June 27.

Officials attribute the slow response to delays in starting the admission process, caused by recent changes in the rules for engineering and other technical course admissions. The Higher and Technical Education Department introduced these changes after the results were announced, leading to a late start to the registration window.

As per the revised process, while it was always mandatory for students to confirm admission if allotted a seat in the first college of their preference, this condition is now extended up to three and six colleges for the second and third rounds, respectively.

“The rules were changed after the results, and we didn’t get enough time to understand them. Many of us were confused and unsure about how to proceed,” said student Tanmay Desai.

In addition, students who performed well in both the MHT CET and JEE have reportedly prioritised admission to premier institutions like the IITs, which may also explain the relatively low registration numbers so far.

According to the CET Cell, the provisional merit list will be published on July 12, followed by a three-day window from July 13 to 15 for students to submit objections or corrections. The final merit list is scheduled for release on July 17.

Authorities expect registration numbers to rise significantly in the coming days as the deadline approaches.

“I did well in both exams, but I’m focusing on JoSAA counselling for NITs and IITs. CET registration is my backup plan,” said Meghana Patil.