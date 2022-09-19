Over 40k seats vacant after two special rounds of FYJC admissions

After the completion of three regular rounds and two special rounds of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions a total of 40,076 seats are vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region, as per the director of education (secondary and higher secondary).

In all the rounds held till now out of the total 1,06,830 students registered for the online centralised admission process, 71,154 students were admitted for the total 1,11,230 available seats.

While from September 19 onwards, the third special round for the admission process will begin and students who have not yet registered or have not taken the admission can register for the same.

In the second special round which ended on September 18, a total of 38,133 seats were available, for which 9,415 students were eligible and out of it, 6,737 students were allotted a college. Of the 6,737 allotted students, only 5,069 students took admission in the second special round. In these 650 students were given the college of their first preference, 379 students were given the college of their second preference and 208 students were given the college of their third preference.

As per the new schedule of the special round 1, from September 19 new submission and updating of part 2 forms and even new students can register for the admission process. On September 21 till 10 pm, the application form (Part-1) edits and choice filling or updating of options form (Part-2) for special round 3 will be available online.

On September 23, at 10 am, the junior college allotment list for special Round 3 admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, the display of the cut-off list for the admission round will be done and an SMS will be sent to students. “From September 23 at 10 am to September 24 at 6 pm, students need to confirm their admission to the allotted colleges. If a student wants to take admission in the allotted junior college, then to click on ‘proceed for admission’ in student login then upload required documents and confirm admission in the allotted college,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process.

While on September 25 the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the website and display quota-wise vacancies.

Admissions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas

(For academic year 2022-23)

316 total colleges

1,11,230 available seats

1,06,830 registrations

71,154 students admitted

4,0076 vacant seats

Dates to remember

September 18: Display of vacancy list after two special rounds

September 23: Junior college allocation list will be displayed for the special round 3 admissions

September 23 and September 24: Regularised list will be displayed for admissions based on third special round

September 25: Junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website