Over 5,000 students take part in robotics championship

Over 5,000 students from more than 16 states are taking part in Robotex India National Championship 2025, the country’s largest platform for robotics, AI and STEM education, which began at MIT University on Saturday. Among the participants was Nimisha Dhangekar, who has built an air disaster management system inspired by the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. (HT)

The participants will be showcasing over 500 innovative robots, with applications ranging from healthcare and agriculture solutions to disaster management and environmental conservation, according to a release issued by the organisation.

Payal Rajpal, director, Robotex India, said Robotex International is a 25-year-old non-profit organisation from Estonia with presence in 41 countries, including India.

“As much as 50 per cent of participants come from government schools like zilla parishad and municipal corporation schools. Last year, rural students from India won four podium finishes. This year, our aim is at least 20,” she said.

Among the participants was Nimisha Dhangekar, who has built an air disaster management system inspired by the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. “I wanted to create something that could help prevent such disasters and save lives,” she said.

The winners will progress to Robotex International Championship scheduled to be held in Estonia in December, where they will compete against students from more than 17 countries.

Robotex India has so far impacted over 1.2 million students through 500 robotics and AI labs, training over 10,000 government teachers. Its “Girls Who Build Robots” initiative has provided a significant push to girls in STEM fields.