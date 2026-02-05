Pune: The Maharashtra State Examination Council on Wednesday announced the final results of this year’s Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), with 50,369 candidates declared eligible. Over 50,000 candidates qualify in Maharashtra TET

Officials said that for the first time since the council began conducting the exam in 2013, the overall pass percentage for candidates clearing both papers has crossed 11.28%.

Anuradha Oak, commissioner, state examination council, released the results. He said, “The exam was held on 23 November 23 across 37 district centres. The provisional answer key was published on December 19; candidates were allowed to raise written objections until December 27, and the council issued the final answer key on January 13 after experts reviewed the submissions.”

Paper-wise details released by the council show 28,477 candidates passed Paper II, 21,892 for Paper I.

The council noted that, since 2013, it has conducted the TET on eight occasions. Cumulatively, 2,974,600 candidates have appeared in these tests, and about 1,01,663 have been declared eligible across years, an average eligibility rate of roughly 3.5%. The highest pass rate recorded earlier was 5.13% in 2018 (followed by 5.02% in 2013). The council also reminded that 19,537 candidature records were cancelled in the 2018–19 cycles owing to proven malpractice.

Further instructions on certificates and the process for obtaining eligibility documents will be communicated through the council’s official notification.