Home / Cities / Pune News / Over 61K beneficiaries inoculated in Pune district on Thursday
pune news

Over 61K beneficiaries inoculated in Pune district on Thursday

PUNE At least 61,064 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday at 548 vaccination centres across the Pune district
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 10:01 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE At least 61,064 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday at 548 vaccination centres across the Pune district.

Out of those vaccinated, 19,219 were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 9,081 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 32,764 from Pune rural.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant chief of the health department at PMC, said that there are over 50,000 doses available with the civic body.

“As the supply of vaccines has improved, we have increased vaccination. There is a need to increase vaccination within city limits, but due to limitations in infrastructure, we cannot increase the centres. None the less there are about 106 centres at the city level,” said Jadhav.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, said that the supply of vaccines is good. “We have covered 40 per cent of senior citizens. However, for increasing vaccination, we are aiming to use private facilities for vaccination,” he said.

He added that so far we have covered 40 per cent of vaccination. “Initially, the vaccine rollout was for government facilities to ensure most people are covered free of cost. We are confident in reaching 75 per cent of beneficiaries. And by increasing centres we will be able to reduce the crowding at sites,” said Prasad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid impact: Eateries, food stalls feel the pinch

Woman mans ambulance wheels to ferry Covid victims for burial in Pune, even at nights

PMC launches app for Covid patients in home isolation

Day 1: Lukewarm response to curfew in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP