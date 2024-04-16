Over 65,000 consumers in Mulshi taluka face over 3 hr power outage

PUNE: More than 65,000 consumers across 45 villages in Mulshi taluka faced over three hours of power outage due to sudden breakdown of a high-power line on Tuesday. Both the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) worked together to fix the problem, and made arrangements for an alternative power line and gradually restored electricity to the area. Due to high demand for electricity during summer, managing the deficit was challenging. (HT PHOTO)

A MSEDCL official said, “At 9.10 am on Tuesday, the power supply to Pirangut and Hinjewadi substations, along with the 220-kilowatt power cable of MSETCL was cut off. This affected around 65,000 people across 45 villages in Mulshi taluka, including places like Bhukum, Bhugaon, Pirangut, Kolvan Khore, and Mutha Khore. The outage occurred because a power line broke at Ambegaon around the same time.”

“This disruption caused a deficit of 70 MW in power supply to the area. It affected various villages in Mulshi taluka, including parts of Bhugaon, Bhukum, Pirangut, Burawade, Kolvan Khore, Mutha Khore, Paud, Male, Man, Marunji, Kasarsai, Nere, and Dattawadi,” the official said.

Due to high demand for electricity during summer, managing the deficit was challenging. However, MSETCL and MSEDCL arranged alternative power supply, starting 12.05 pm. They gradually restored electricity to all 65,000 consumers in the affected villages by 3.36 pm.

Meanwhile, MSEDCL worked on repairing the broken power line, completing the job by 3.25 pm. This allowed it to restore power to MSETCL’s substations at Pirangut and Hinjewadi.