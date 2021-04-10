Over 79K beneficiaries get Covid jab in Pune

PUNE At least 79,220 beneficiaries were administered with the Covid vaccination in the Pune district on Saturday. Vaccination took place at 530 session sites in the district.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw 13,776 vaccinations, Pune rural saw 50,931 and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) saw 14,513 vaccinations. Out of the total vaccinations, 75,414 were of Covishield and 3,806 were of Covaxin.

Pune rural saw the highest beneficiaries getting the jab among the three authorities which meant that most of their stock was used on Saturday. As of Saturday night, rural had 11,097 available stock out of which 1,029 was of Covishield and 10,068 of Covaxin doses. The highest vaccination on Saturday was reported at Nasrapur PHC in Bhor taluka where 1241 beneficiaries got the vaccine which is at par with a major hospital in the city.

9,822 new Covid cases, 15 deaths reported in Pune dist

The district, on Saturday, reported 9,822 new Covid cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Pune’s progressive count went up to 6.38 lakh out of which 5.28 lakh have recovered, 8,642 reported dead and 102,115 are active cases undergoing treatment in the hospital or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 2,649 new cases which took the progressive count to 1.45 and with four more deaths the toll went up to 2,295.

Pune city reported 4,925 new cases which took the final count to 3.32 lakh and with nine more deaths the toll went up to 4,880.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 2,248 new cases which took the final count to 1.60 lakh cases and with two more deaths the toll went up to 1,415.