Hall tickets of over 90K MPSC aspirants leaked

Admission cards (hall tickets) of over 90,000 Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) aspirants along with the question papers of the MPSC joint preliminary examination to be held on April 30, have been leaked, said officials on Sunday. Admission cards (hall tickets) of over 90,000 Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) aspirants along with the question papers of the MPSC joint preliminary examination to be held on April 30, have been leaked (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGES)

A link of the admit cards of Group B and Group C joint entrance examination is going viral on the Telegram application. Around 4.65 lakh students have registered for the exam.

The MPSC in a statement issued on Sunday said, “The hall tickets for the subject wise examination scheduled on April 30, 2023 by Maharashtra Public Service Commission were made available on April 21, 2023 on the commission’s online application system website as well as through temporary external links. Of these, it has come to light, that the admit cards made available through external links are being published on a Telegram channel. Due to this incident, the facility of providing hall tickets through external link has been closed. No other data of the candidates has been leaked except for the hall tickets published on the said channel. This has been confirmed by experts as well to MPSC. Also, the claim that candidates’ personal data and question papers are available on the said channel is false and no data or question paper has been leaked.”

“Candidates will be admitted only on the basis of the hall ticket downloaded through the commission’s online application system. A police complaint has been registered with the state’s cyber police department against the admin of the channel who leaked the hall tickets and probe is underway. Also, subject wise examination will be organised as per pre-planned schedule,” the statement said.

Ravi Gole an aspirant said, “It is a serious issue when data of state level commission that conducts important recruitment exams is being leaked. We fear, that the data we submitted at the time of registration is also at the risk of being leaked. This examination process must be cancelled and the officials must come up with a new process.”

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged at Belapur CBD police station on Sunday under Section 45 A and B (Compensation for failure to protect data) and 65 and 66 (tampering with computer source documents) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Navi Mumbai police and Cyber Cell will jointly investigate the leak.

with inputs from Raina Assainar