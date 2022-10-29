Owners opt for cash compensation over TDR for PMC-acquired land

Owners, whose properties the Pune civic body had acquired for various development projects in the city, have preferred to take cash compensation rather than transfer development rights (TDR), which means an additional financial burden on Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Recently, the road department put forward two proposals for land acquisition at Kharadi and another at University Chowk.

The road department had put the proposals before municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for approval.

VJ Kulkarni, road department head, said, “Many land owners are demanding cash compensation for handing over their lands, but PMC is trying to convince them to take TDR.”

One of the senior officials from PMC said, “PMC cannot afford cash compensation as it does not have enough funds for land acquisition, issuing TDR is a better option as it does not add additional financial burden on PMC.”