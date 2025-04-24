Pahalgam terror attack: Pune tourists struggle to get home amid scramble for flights, hotels

Panic and uncertainty have gripped hundreds of tourists from Pune and other parts of Maharashtra following the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday which has left them stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. As fear grips the region, desperate efforts to return home are being thwarted by soaring airfares and skyrocketing hotel tariffs in Srinagar are making the situation worse. Travel agencies in Pune have halted all upcoming departures to Kashmir and are now focused solely on getting their clients back. (HT)

“The airfares have almost doubled. A Srinagar–Pune flight for Thursday costs around ₹18,000, up from ₹10,000. Hotel charges have crossed ₹10,000 per night,” said Vaishali Kulkarni, whose family is stuck in Srinagar.

“We are advising tourists to stay indoors and follow instructions from local authorities. We’re coordinating with airlines and transport services for safe returns,” said Nilesh Bhansali, director of Travel Agents Association of Pune (TAAP).

Deepak Pujari, director of Vihar Tours and Travels, said, “We are in continuous touch with our on-ground staff and district officials. Bringing everyone back safely is our top priority.”

According to Pune’s tourism associations, at least 356 tourists from the district are in different parts of Kashmir—mostly Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg.

Special flights to bring back stranded tourists

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed arrangements to be made for special flights to bring back citizens of Maharashtra stranded in Kashmir.

“A special flight has been scheduled from Srinagar to Mumbai tomorrow, April 24. The IndiGo flight will bring 83 passengers from Maharashtra to Mumbai. The list of passengers on this flight is attached. Efforts are also underway to arrange another flight, and a list of passengers for that flight is currently being prepared,” said Fadnavis.

Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said, “Two special flights will bring 182 stranded tourists from Maharashtra back to Mumbai on Thursday. Operated by Air India and IndiGo, the flights will be free for passengers—the state government is covering the costs.”

Grim mood

Some tourists said they have cut their trips short, while others are choosing to stay put in safer zones. Jyoti Zurunge, a tourist from Hadapsar in Pune, who was travelling with her family on a group tour, said, “We were at the hotel when we heard about the attack. There was immediate panic. Though our tour operator is in touch, the anxiety is constant. My children are scared, and we want to come back home.”

Speaking from Srinagar, Girish Naikwadi, a cost accountant working with an energy firm in Pune, said his 14-member group has decided to cut short their Kashmir trip.

“We are not in a state to continue our trip and want to return to Pune as soon as possible, especially since we have small children with us,” he said.

Naikwadi said the group was in Gulmarg, about 50 km from Srinagar, when the attack took place. “We somehow reached Srinagar today. Our original plan was to travel to Amritsar on April 25, but after this incident, no one in the group feels like going ahead with the trip,” he added.

He said they managed to find a hotel room in Srinagar, but it is only available to them till Wednesday, adding to the uncertainty.

Another tourist, Harshal Pandit, said that they will be returning to Pune on Thursday. “We are currently in Srinagar and the situation is tense here with heavy security cover all over. We will be returning to Pune tomorrow,” said Pandit.

356 Pune tourists still in Kashmir: Collector

District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that 356 tourists from the Pune district are still across Jammu and Kashmir, and efforts are underway to bring them back in the next 48 hours through coordinated government support.

Dudi added that the district administration has set up a helpline and is working with the state and J&K governments to trace and assist tourists.

“We currently have a verified list of 264 stranded individuals. Some are hospitalised, but their condition is stable. We are in contact with more families and expect the total number to increase,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale from Pune were among the 26 persons who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.