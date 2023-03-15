Home / Cities / Pune News / Pakistan national held for staying in Pune with fake Indian passport

Pakistan national held for staying in Pune with fake Indian passport

Pune city police have detained a 22-year-old Pakistan national for carrying an Indian passport and staying in Pune without proper documents, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aman Ansari (22), a resident of Bhavani Peth.

Ansari was working as an HR professional in a multinational IT company and living in Pune since 2015. A special branch of Pune city police got a tip-off that a Pakistan national was illegally staying in the city.

Acting on the information, a team of special branch laid a trap and detained Ansari on Tuesday evening. During the interrogation, it was found that Ansari has an Indian passport. He allegedly produced fake documents to get an Indian passport. By using a fake Indian passport, he travelled on the Pune to Dubai route. His passport details revealed that he travelled to India in 2007, 2009 and 2015. He completed school and college education (B. Com) and worked in different companies as an HR professional.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP special branch) R Raja said, “During the investigation, it was found that his mother is Indian and father is Pakistan. He came to India during his childhood days.”

Raja further said that he failed to provide the necessary visa-related documents which are required for his stay in India. In addition to that, we have found him in possession of an Indian passport. Hence, we have detained him and registered a first information report (FIR) against him for illegally staying in India.

An FIR has been registered at Khadak police station under sections 420, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 14 in The Foreigners Act, 1946 and section 12(1A) (a) of the Passport Act 1967.

