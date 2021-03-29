Pandharpur bypolls: NCP’s Bhagirath Bhalke to take on BJP nominee Awatade

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday announced Bhagirath Bhelke, son of former MLA Bharat Bhalke as its candidate for Pandharpur-Mangalwedha legislative assembly bypolls scheduled on April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The bypolls were necessitated at Pandharpur-Mangalwedha seat after the demise of three term NCP legislator Bharat Bhelke during the last week of November.

In an attempt to post a serious challenge against NCP nominee, BJP on the other hand has fielded Samadhan Awatade who fought 2019 assembly polls and garnered over 54,000 votes. Awatade has been assured all possible support by BJP leader and its 2019 election candidate Prashant Paricharak, who is currently the party’s legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

“I thank the BJP for trusting me for these polls. With Prashant Paricharak and me, we will definitely develop this constituency,” said Awatade after his nomination was declared by BJP from Delhi.

During 2019 polls, Bharat Bhalke defeated Paricharak by over 13,300 votes even as Awatade was the second runner up in the contest. The NCP hopes to get benefit of sympathy wave for its nominee this time.

“With the approval of Sharad Pawar, the party has decided to announce Bhagirath Bhalke’s candidature for Pandharpur-Mangalwedha constituency. We are confident of his victory,” said NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil.

In view of the rising Covid numbers, the state election commission has made arrangements for virus infected patients, those above 80 years and disabled persons in the bypolls. Due to the second wave of pandemic, all the political and social gatherings in the Solapur district have already been banned.

According to the election commission, the constituency has around 1,200voters above 80 years while 1,782 with physical disabilities.

Political observers feel even as Awatade’s entry into polls fray from BJP has made the contest tougher, the sympathy wave in favour of NCP nominee and likely poor voter turnout in view of Covid may help Bhagirath Bhalke.