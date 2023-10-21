Parents accuse citizens’ facilitation centres of overcharging

Though the state government has kept very basic rates like ₹33.60 for procuring income certificates, domicile, nationality, and non-creamy layer certificates at the Maha e-seva centres, the administration has received flak and a barrage of complaints that the operators of online services were taking an amount between ₹400 and ₹700 for various government certificates in violation of the law.

Maha e-seva centre at Wadgaonsheri in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mauli Shelke, a parent, said, “There is a trend to charge extra money for these certificates despite very less fees being charged by the government. Parents have been complaining about this issue for years together but a system of check and balance has still not been put in place by the administration.”

“After some complaints, some of the Maha-e-seva centres were shut for overcharging by the government but that has failed to act as a deterrent. Parents and students are being taken for a ride by some centres,” he said.

To avail of various schemes of the government, income certificates are required for school admission, college admission, RTE admission, city poor scheme and MHADA scheme while domicile certificate has to be furnished compulsory while taking admission to educational institutions. It serves as evidence to avail of residential quotas in government services and to obtain benefits under the Maharashtra government schemes. The certificates are in demand for school admission and medical college admission process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Altaf Shaikh, civic rights activist, said, “What we are seeing is that twice or thrice the amount or even more is charged by some centres depending on the gravity of the situation. Flying squads must be instituted to ensure that justice is delivered to the citizens.”

“Moreover, the centres are found delaying work which creates lots of problems for the citizens, especially parents and the young students,” he said.

The district administration in its statement said that strict action will be taken in case of complaints and those centres will be banned if found violating the law. Also, a special team has been constituted to keep the centres under check.

Certificates//Rate//Issued in

Income certificate ₹33.60 15 days

Domicile certificate ₹33.60 15 days

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nationality certificate ₹33.60 15 days

Non-creamy layer certificate ₹57.20 21 days

Caste certificate ₹57.20 45 days

EWS certificate ₹33.60 21 days

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!