Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Parents and schools unhappy over state GR on fee reduction
pune news

Parents and schools unhappy over state GR on fee reduction

After the State Government issued notification on Thursday reducing 15 per cent fees in schools for academic year 2021-2022, many parents and activists have expressed unhappiness regarding the same
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:50 AM IST
HT Image

After the State Government issued notification on Thursday reducing 15 per cent fees in schools for academic year 2021-2022, many parents and activists have expressed unhappiness regarding the same. At the same time, private school association are also unhappy with the decision and intend to object it in the court of law.

Mukund Kirdat, education activist and spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pune unit said that the Maharashtra government should have given a 50 per cent concession after considering the savings and profitability of schools in Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra English School Trustee Association (MESTA), the school association, had already announced a 25 per cent discount on its own. The government also reduced the amount by 50 percent while giving RTE refunds, citing the reduction in expenditure.” said Kirdat.

Various schools have also expressed displeasure about the order stating that the fee reduction will again affect schools who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Rajendra Singh, president of Federation of School Association of Maharashtra, said the order is not legally binding and has not considered the interest of schools which haven’t received fee from last two years.

“Fee reduction is not legal and does not follow the fee regulation act of Maharashtra. The order also does not consider the schools which have not received payments from the last two years. The order also does not consider education as its prime goal. It also does not have a legal stand and hence we will be objecting the order in the High Court,” said Singh.

Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde said that there are multiple ways in which the concession in fee will be granted.

“We will be issuing a detailed order by August 17 for each school in Pune division regarding how the fee concession is to be carried out. Under this order, all schools are expected to implement fee reduction for this academic year,” said Ukirde.

According to the order, school management will have to either adjust the excess fee for the next month or quarter for those parents who have already paid the full fee for this year. The school management can take a call about refunding the fee or adjusting the academic fee, said the GR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP