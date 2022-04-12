Partly cloudy weather in Pune gives relief from soaring temperatures

PUNE Cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday. Temperatures in Pune have been rising to 40 degrees Celsius since April 6.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) partly cloudy skies will prevail until April 17. The temperature too will come down by one or two degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Partly cloudy skies will remain due to the westerly winds over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The condition is also due to cyclonic circulation that is bringing Southerly winds with little bit moisture incursion,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.

“There will be clear skies. but time to time partly condition will prevail, bringing a minor reduction in temperature by one or two degrees Celsius,” added Kashyapi.

Last week the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius. Pashan, Lohegaon and Lavale also reported temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius.

“The cloudy weather condition will be at peak on Wednesday and Thursday and later it will continue till April 17, so we can say that there will be partial relief from heat,” added Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada continue to face intense heat situations as temperature in major cities were above 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Akola recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43 degrees Celsius.