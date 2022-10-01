Passengers complain about poor quality food served on Deccan Queen

Passengers travelling in Deccan Queen are not happy with the food served by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Several passengers are complaining about the poor quality of the food and even took to social media to vent their anger.

On September 30, a couple of passengers tweeted to IRCTC and Indian railways about the poor-quality food served on the train.

The Tweet read, “This is the sad cutlet served in Deccan Queen, which once was known for its crispy, crunchy ones made with enough vegetables besides potato... This food from IRCTC is a TOTAL disgrace to what Deccan Queen and its pantry stood for.” (sic)

“Passengers have been returning the ordered cutlets and omelettes back to the pantry, almost every week,” said one of the servers on the train.

“The food quality has degraded miserably and the evening snacks served on board have been worst ever since they opened the dining car,” said Advocate Mahesh Limaye, a regular commuter.

“I have been travelling on the Deccan Queen for more than 15 years now. Earlier, the snacks and dishes like cutlets, cheese omelette and cheese toast were one of the highest selling dishes and most sought after for their preparation and quality, but sadly that is completely lost now, all we get as options are cold soggy cutlets and burned omelettes with dry bread, even that is not fresh,” said another passenger, advocate Rajesh More.

Adding to their woes, Anil Shitole, another regular commuter said, “The new look of the Deccan Queen is excellent to look at from outside but in reality, the seats are the most uncomfortable, there is no attendance for the chair cars, and now there is no hot breakfast served either. Earlier, when it was a working pantry, they trained offered breakfast like upma, omelettes made fresh and served hot, now all we get are cold omelettes, and very soggy, oily cutlets which are not worth eating.”

Pinakin Morawala, joint general manager, IRCTC, said, “We have taken cognisance of the matter and have appointed a person to monitor the food quality and its servings in the central kitchen and also on board the train.”

“IRCTC has stopped cooking food inside the pantry coaches after orders were issued by the minister of railways. But we are trying to give the passengers the best we can, by preparing food in a controlled environment, and making some changes after we get a review of where we are going wrong with the service and food,” he said.