Passengers irked over poor facilities at Pune railway station

As the summer vacations have started, there is a heavy rush of people travelling across the country from Pune, as the Covid restrictions have been eased. But travelling from Pune railway station has become a nightmare for passengers. There is a lack of basic facilities at the Pune railway station like inadequate seating benches, scrap material lying over the station premises, Covid safety protocols not being followed and Electronic Ticket Vending Machines (ETVM) not in use, among others.

“Last week I travelled from Pune railway station and our train was going to start from platform no. 1, and there was a heavy rush of passengers. While the seating benches were kept at one side in a line near the entrance gate, on the platform passengers were seated on the floor. Railway administration should increase the number of benches on the premises,” said Shantanu Khatape, a passenger.

Another passenger Maitrayee Pant said, “When I had gone to the ticket reservation centre at the Pune railway station, many ETVM machines were not working. Railways should use these machines for platform tickets and other general ticket bookings, which will reduce the rush at the regular ticket counter window.”

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “We have made available all the necessary passenger facilities at the Pune railway station if needed more seating benches will be kept at the platform no. 1. Also, the ETVM are not been used currently as there are not many trains with general coaches. From June these coaches will be added and the machines will be brought into use.”

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic. Currently, around 150 train operations are carried out, with a footfall of over one lakh passengers daily.