Pax miss flight due to shift to new terminal bldg., complain of mismanagement

On the first day of the new terminal building operations on Monday, some passengers missed their Air India (AI) flight as they completed the entire check-in process at the old terminal building only to be told at the eleventh hour that the flight had shifted to the new terminal building. Flyers appreciated the infrastructure of the new terminal building but complained that only a few check-in counters were open leading to a delay in the check-in process.

Swati Shah, a flyer who missed the AI flight, said, “I missed my Air India flight yesterday from Pune, because all Air India flights shifted to the new terminal and there was no communication to me. I reached the old terminal of the Pune Airport well in time, used Digi Yatra to get in, and completed the security and reached the gate in time only to realise that all flights had been moved to the new terminal. There was no communication about the same from the airline and I was told by the rude lady at the ticket counter that it is not the airline’s responsibility to communicate terminal changes.”

“The funny thing about the airport security was that I was able to complete the security at the old terminal even when my flight was at the new terminal. I expected that the airline would communicate about terminal changes. I do understand that it might have been carried in the local press but I am not a Pune local to follow such news,” Shah said.

In response to Shah’s complaint, Air India replied on its official ‘X’ handle and said, “We regret the inconvenience caused. We never want our passengers to face such inconveniences while travelling with us. Please DM us your booking details for us to get this checked.”

Another flyer travelling from Pune Airport, Ranjeet Rane, said, “Cabs are allowed till the main entrance as I experienced a more than five-minute delay closer to Aero Mall due to vehicles moving into the old terminal and out of the parking lot. I was 43rd in the queue at security check, with six counters active at the new terminal building.”

“Beyond the security counters, the place still looks like work in progress. A couple of food counters are open near gate number 3 and the washrooms look good as well. The new terminal building is far from 100% operational. And to not get it right the first day says a lot about the level of commitment to the cause. Is the new terminal of Pune Airport operational? Yes, it is. Is it fully functional? No, it is not. As is usually the case, we will have to wait this out. In the interim, factor in a buffer of more than 30 minutes if you plan to fly from here anytime soon,” Rane said.

Sachin J, another passenger, said, “It’s suffocating inside the new terminal building at Pune Airport which became operational on July 14, 2024. People can be seen using newspapers and paper plates as fans.”

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “We have installed boards at the old terminal building about the change in airlines operating from the new terminal building. Also, our staff is deployed at the departure gates to help the passengers. Still, as the change is new for regular passengers, it might have been skipped. Also, all check-in counters at the new terminal building are ready to use and it’s up to the airlines as to how many counters they operate to clear the rush of flyers.”

Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, today held a meeting to review connectivity to Pune Airport’s new terminal. Various aspects related to road connectivity were discussed. “Instructed PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke to explore the potential scope for road-widening and measures to resolve traffic congestion,” said Mohol.