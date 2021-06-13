Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pay pending fees directly, in person, at colleges: SPPU

The varsity will begin its examinations, in a phase-wise manner, for diploma, graduate and post-graduate courses from June 15
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 05:20 PM IST
SPPU main building in Pune. The varsity, in a new circular issued on Sunday, has instructed students to go to their colleges to pay pending fees, if they have been unable to do so online. (HT)

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), in a new circular issued on Sunday, has instructed students to go to their colleges to pay pending fees, if they have been unable to do so online.

The second-semester exams are going to start from June end, and the online registration process has already begun. Many students are not able to complete the registration due to non-payment of college fees.

As per the circular issued by SPPU, “The examination forms of SPPU are being stopped by colleges and not forwarded for students who have not paid the college fees. Students who want to pay their fees can come down to college administration offices between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm. Students should come along with their last year’s marksheet and a printout of the online examination form. After verification, it will be forwarded to the university for the second- semester exams.”

The examinations will begin from June 15 its diploma, graduate and post-graduate courses. This exam will be taken in phase-wise manner.

“There are many issues students are facing while registering online for the second semester exams. Colleges are deliberately not forwarding the forms of students who have not paid fees. Students from rural parts are already facing financial issues at home due to the pandemic, so SPPU should allow students to appear for exams now and if possible they should be concession on payment of fees.” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.

