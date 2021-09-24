PCB drive against outlets with no licence stalls; one sealed restaurant reopens

PUNE At least one of the three restaurants in Camp shut down by the Pune Cantonment Board for not having a valid licence has reopened.

The three establishments sealed a week ago were Hotel Grand Delhi Darbar, Shegaon Kachori and Sujata Mastani.

Feroz Baig, owner, Hotel Grand Delhi Darbar said, “We have complied with the board administration’s rules and regulations. The necessary fine has been paid and also all the documents have been submitted. We are thankful to the board authorities for quickly allowing the hotel to reopen.”

Despite repeated attempts, PCB CEO Amit Kumar was not available for comment.

The action against these three establishments is part of the PCB’s drive to seal 700 such business which did do not have a trade licence. No other outlet has seen any action as of September 23.

The board has maintained that it has been receiving applications seeking permits.

The PCB had also issued notices to some violators. The PCB charges between ₹800 and ₹3,000 per licence. Applicants have to apply through the board website and submit necessary documents online.