Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PCB drive against outlets with no licence stalls; one sealed restaurant reopens
pune news

PCB drive against outlets with no licence stalls; one sealed restaurant reopens

At least one of the three restaurants in Camp shut down by the PCB for not having a valid licence has reopens
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Pune Cantonment Board main building. PCB drive against outlets with no licence stalls. (HT)

PUNE At least one of the three restaurants in Camp shut down by the Pune Cantonment Board for not having a valid licence has reopened.

The three establishments sealed a week ago were Hotel Grand Delhi Darbar, Shegaon Kachori and Sujata Mastani.

Feroz Baig, owner, Hotel Grand Delhi Darbar said, “We have complied with the board administration’s rules and regulations. The necessary fine has been paid and also all the documents have been submitted. We are thankful to the board authorities for quickly allowing the hotel to reopen.”

Despite repeated attempts, PCB CEO Amit Kumar was not available for comment.

The action against these three establishments is part of the PCB’s drive to seal 700 such business which did do not have a trade licence. No other outlet has seen any action as of September 23.

The board has maintained that it has been receiving applications seeking permits.

The PCB had also issued notices to some violators. The PCB charges between 800 and 3,000 per licence. Applicants have to apply through the board website and submit necessary documents online.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bavdhan cyclists ready to pedal no-vehicle Sunday to area residents

Congress MLC Ranpise dies in Pune

Gang goes on rampage in Yerawada: vehicles vandalised, 1 hurt

Pune RTO issues special quota to clear pending licences and certificates
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP