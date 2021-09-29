PCB’s 3rd public notice to Fashion street vendors over illegal constructions

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), on Tuesday, issued a third public notice to hawkers on Fashion Street, ordering that all unauthorised structures on the street be removed, and that further, no structures should come up.

The notice signed by PCB chief executive officer (CEO), Vikram Kumar states: “By virtue of public notice dated July 12 and July 17, all concerned were cautioned to refrain from raising unauthorised structures on the defence land bearing GLR Survey no 390/ 2501, Pune Cantonment. Despite the said public notice, it is noticed that unauthorised structures still exist on the site. It is also noticed that besides raising unauthorised structures, vendors have re-occupied the premises and are also carrying out business activities. All concerned are therefore directed to remove the unauthorised structures forthwith and further cautioned to refrain from raising any further unauthorised structures on the above defence land and are also directed to stop carrying out business activity and to adhere to the decision of the board to maintain status quo. Failing to do so, stringent action will be initiated by the board against the defaulters at their own risk, costs and consequences.”

Kumar said, “We have issued the notice asking them to remove the unauthorised structures and follow the status quo. The actions of the vendors is in contravention of the compromise decree reached with them. We will take up the issue at the next board meeting scheduled for October 7.”

MV Akolkar, president, MG Road Hawkers and Pathari Seva Santha, said, “Structures have been erected as per the original decree which gives the hawkers the right to livelihood. This issue is not limited to structures but keeps the hawkers out of business. The hawkers have every right to operate at the place and a compromise decree exists to that effect. The administration’s moves are aimed at snatching their livelihoods. ”

The PCB had earlier written to Lashkar police station seeking urgent action against the ongoing construction of shops at Fashion Street.

He also wrote a letter to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta drawing his attention towards the rising number of structures at Fashion Street.