PCMC: 157 helmetless riders lost their lives in 9 months

Non-use of helmets by two-wheelers caused 257 accidents in Pimpri Chinchwad from January to September this year, with 157 losing their lives. As per Section 129 of Motor Vehicles Act, wearing helmet is mandatory.

According to the data shared by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, traffic branch, the total accidents recorded in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) between January and September, 2022, is 765.

Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, traffic department, said, “Many accidents involve helmetless two-wheeler riders, where we have recorded total of 381 cases, including fatal (148), grievous (181), minor (45) and non-injury (7), of which 157 were recorded dead and 254 were grievously injured.”

The DCP said that only five per cent of riders use helmets in PCMC.

“We should also follow the example of Mumbai by implementing fine on those not wearing helmet for road safety,” Bhoite said.