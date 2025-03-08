PCMC citizens to protest against noise and air pollution 

Hundreds of citizens under the aegis of the Pimpri-Chinchwad citizen’s forum, PCMC housing societies federation, Hinjewadi residents and employees trust, Hinjewadi residents’ association and forum for IT employees will hold a protest march against increasing air and noise pollution in the city. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been under fire for its rampant tree felling, which residents claim is devastating the city’s environment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As many as 8,000 residents of the area from over 100 residential societies will be staging the protest march on Saturday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been under fire for its rampant tree felling, which residents claim is devastating the city’s environment.

The silent protest is scheduled to start at 8 am from Kohinoor Courtyard Society in Tathawade.

Protest coordinator Prashant Kate said, “This protest is not an isolated incident; PCMC has faced criticism for its tree-felling policies in the past. In one instance, contractors issued orders to cut down 20-25 trees in Akurdi. Moreover, PCMC has been accused of granting permission to cut down over 3,000 trees while planting only a few thousand,” he said.

According to a memorandum submitted by the citizen associations of the area, the PCMC area has been plagued by severe air pollution due to the numerous cement concrete trucks plying on its roads. The environmental damage caused by these trucks is also a major concern. Air pollution from cement concrete trucks contributes to climate change, acid rain, and damage to crops and vegetation.