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PCMC clears 45,289 sq ft of illegal constructions in 3-day crackdown; 46 structures demolished

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation demolished 46 illegal structures, clearing 45,289 sq ft of encroachments in a crackdown from April 15-17.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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In an ongoing crackdown against unauthorised constructions, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation demolished 46 illegal structures and cleared 45,289 sq ft of encroachments across multiple areas between April 15 and 17, said civic officials on Sunday.

Illegal tin sheds, RCC structures and encroachments on public land were unearthed during this action. (HT)

The civic body carried out the action across B, C, E, F and G ward offices in its jurisdiction. Illegal tin sheds, RCC structures and encroachments on public land were unearthed during this action. The drive was undertaken to ensure public safety and planned urban development.

According to officials, the B ward office in Chinchwad carried out the largest demolition on April 17, removing nine illegal structures and clearing approximately 21,798 sq ft of encroached land.

In C ward, action was taken in the Bhosari area and along the Pune-Nashik highway in Borhadewadi. Authorities demolished three illegal sheds in Sadgurunagar (162 sq ft) and four sheds (1,550 sq ft) along the highway on April 16. The following day, three illegal RCC constructions were removed in the same area, clearing an additional 2,099 sq ft.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi directed the operation. Heavy machinery including JCB breakers and tractor-mounted equipment, was deployed during the drive.

Additional civic commissioner, Trupti Sandbhor, said, “The action is part of an ongoing effort to remove illegal constructions and ensure urban development follows approved plans. Such drives will continue in the coming days.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC clears 45,289 sq ft of illegal constructions in 3-day crackdown; 46 structures demolished
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC clears 45,289 sq ft of illegal constructions in 3-day crackdown; 46 structures demolished
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