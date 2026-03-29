PCMC extends contracts of 230 doctors to avoid service disruption

To keep healthcare services running smoothly, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) standing committee approved a one-year contract extension for 230 specialist doctors on Friday. Under the current pay structure, senior consultants receive around ₹1.40 lakh per month, junior consultants about ₹1.16 lakh, and housemen approximately ₹80,000, officials said. (FILE)

According to civic officials, private practitioners are reluctant to join municipal hospitals because the pay offered is lower than in the private sector, making it difficult to fill key specialist posts.

To address the problem, the civic body has granted a one-year extension to specialists who were earlier appointed on 11-month contracts.

The administration has completed the formalities for extending the appointments of over 167 specialist doctors. All appointed doctors hold postgraduate degrees such as Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS), ensuring specialised care across departments.

Abhishek Barne, chairman standing committee, said the extension was necessary to prevent disruption of critical services. “The decision ensures continuity of healthcare services while efforts to recruit more doctors are ongoing,” he said.

Dr Laxman Gophane said the lower pay scale has led to both recruitment challenges and attrition. “The extension was necessary to maintain services across all specialities. PCMC is amongst the few municipal corporations in the state to offer such high salaries to doctors,” he said.

Under the current pay structure, senior consultants receive around ₹1.40 lakh per month, junior consultants about ₹1.16 lakh, and housemen approximately ₹80,000, officials said.

The extended doctors will continue to serve at key facilities, including Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), along with newly operational hospitals at Bhosari, Thergaon, Talera, Yamunanagar and Sangvi. These hospitals provide essential services such as gynaecology, paediatrics, medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT), psychiatry, dermatology, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and dialysis.