PCMC fire department conducts disaster management training for staff

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Department conducted a refresher and disaster management training session on Saturday, aimed at enhancing the emergency response capabilities of its personnel.

Key activities during the session involved physical drills, SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) exercises, rope rappelling, the use of pneumatic air lifting bags, hydraulic rescue tools, underwater cameras, rescue boats, and handling of electric vehicle (EV) fires. Firefighters also trained with gas detectors, CPR techniques, hydraulic platforms, foam tenders, chlorine leak response, and lift rescue operations.

“The training was extremely helpful. Practical exercises gave us more confidence. Such guidance is crucial for handling emergencies correctly,” said Prathamesh Bhosale, a firefighter with the department.

Given the presence of major industrial hubs such as Bhosari, Chakan, Talawade, Chinchwad, and Hinjewadi, alongside a rapidly growing residential population, the PCMC Fire Department remains on high alert for emergency incidents. As part of the training, firefighters also visited local hospitals and malls to familiarise themselves with the city’s topography.

Assistant commissioner of PCMC Fire Department, Umesh Dhakne said, “There is a constant need to upgrade the skills of our fire personnel. Use of modern equipment and technical knowledge is key to effective rescue today.”