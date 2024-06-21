 PCMC fire department issues notice to pvt hospitals - Hindustan Times
PCMC fire department issues notice to pvt hospitals

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 21, 2024 08:20 AM IST

PCMC has issued notices to private hospitals registered with the civic body under the Nursing Home Act in the twin city

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to private hospitals registered with the civic body under the Nursing Home Act in the twin city. The hospitals are asked to submit documents related to fire safety compliance and fire safety audit certificate to the fire brigade department within ten days, said officials on Thursday.

PCMC has issued notices to private hospitals registered with the civic body under the Nursing Home Act in the twin city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Manoj Lonkar, deputy PCMC municipal commissioner, said that private hospitals with one bed or more have to install a fire fitting system. As fire safety audit certificate is issued to hospitals by recognised private agencies, it could be influenced.

While Pimpri-Chinchwad has 623 private hospitals and 1,456 clinics, only hospitals have been served notices.

The notices have been issued in the wake of the recent fire incident reported at a hospital in Delhi in which seven people were killed and many others injured.

“After receiving the certificate and documents, PCMC fire brigade staff will visit every hospital and verify it and check fire safety systems before issuing the fire non-objection certificate (NoC),” said Lonkar.

According to officials, hospitals have to submit bills and photographs of fire safety system, a certificate of daily maintenance of air conditioners, fire safety audit certificate by government-recognised fire licence agency, names and contacts of members of the hospital fire safety committee.

Pune
