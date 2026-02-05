PCMC first civic body in Maha to get national quality tag for health centres

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has become the first civic body in Maharashtra to receive the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the union ministry of health and family welfare for three of its urban primary health centres — Thergaon, Jijamata and Nehru Nagar. A doctor listening to his patient's heartbeat with a stethoscope (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With this, the PCMC has entered an elite group of urban local bodies in the country whose public health facilities meet national benchmarks in clinical care and patient services. The certification is a major boost to the credibility of civic health services and will strengthen the citizens’ trust in government-run medical facilities, read a statement released on Wednesday.

According to civic officials, the NQAS certification is awarded after rigorous assessment based on parameters such as infection control, clinical practices, patient rights, hospital management, and overall service improvement. The three aforementioned centres of the PCMC successfully met all the prescribed standards, demonstrating a high level of preparedness and quality in healthcare delivery.

According to PCMC officials, all PCMC health centres follow strict protocols with regard to cleanliness, biomedical waste management and patient safety in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) and Government of India guidelines. Regular disinfection, well-maintained waiting areas, organised outpatient department (OPD) management and a safe treatment environment have significantly improved patient experience.

The achievement was made possible under the guidance of municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar and additional commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate. Furthermore, health medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane; additional health medical officer Dr Abhaychandra Dadewar; assistant health officers Dr Anjali Dhone and Dr Kishore Nalawade; city quality assurance coordinator Dr Komal Bansode; and Dr Chhaya Shinde and Dr Shailaja Bhavsar all played key roles.

Khorate said, “The national quality certificate from the Government of India reflects continuous improvements and commitment to excellence in PCMC’s health services. This achievement of our health centres is a matter of pride for the entire city.”

Dr Gofane said that the recognition is the result of collective efforts. “The certification is the outcome of the dedication of all officers and staff of the medical department. It has strengthened our determination to provide high-quality, safe and patient-centric services to citizens,” he said.