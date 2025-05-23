PCMC goes 100% paperless

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has gone completely paperless since April 1 this year. Over 32,000 inward letters and 3,700 files have been processed digitally across 54 departments, said officials on Thursday. According to officials, all tasks—from payroll and pensions to engineering and property tax—are now handled online. Over 6,500 staff salaries and contractor bills were processed through SAP in March and April. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move is part of PCMC’s new GIS-enabled ERP system, which brings together SAP, a Document Management System (DMS), a Geographic Information System (GIS), and 26 other digital applications.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have built a system where files don’t move physically anymore — everything is tracked, fast, and transparent. The digital shift reflects our focus on efficiency, accountability, and smart governance.”

According to officials, all tasks—from payroll and pensions to engineering and property tax—are now handled online. Over 6,500 staff salaries and contractor bills were processed through SAP in March and April.

The engineering department has already created 176 project estimations that are now tracked on the GIS map for real-time monitoring, they said.

Furthermore, citizen services like marriage registration, auditorium booking, and slum billing can now be done online. Internal departments such as the library, security, veterinary, and municipal secretariat are also working digitally, they added.