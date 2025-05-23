Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
PCMC goes 100% paperless

ByVicky Pathare
May 23, 2025 09:12 AM IST

The move is part of PCMC’s new GIS-enabled ERP system, which brings together SAP, a Document Management System (DMS), a Geographic Information System (GIS), and 26 other digital applications

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has gone completely paperless since April 1 this year. Over 32,000 inward letters and 3,700 files have been processed digitally across 54 departments, said officials on Thursday.

The move is part of PCMC’s new GIS-enabled ERP system, which brings together SAP, a Document Management System (DMS), a Geographic Information System (GIS), and 26 other digital applications.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have built a system where files don’t move physically anymore — everything is tracked, fast, and transparent. The digital shift reflects our focus on efficiency, accountability, and smart governance.”

The engineering department has already created 176 project estimations that are now tracked on the GIS map for real-time monitoring, they said.

Furthermore, citizen services like marriage registration, auditorium booking, and slum billing can now be done online. Internal departments such as the library, security, veterinary, and municipal secretariat are also working digitally, they added.

News / Cities / Pune / PCMC goes 100% paperless
Friday, May 23, 2025
