PCMC initiates action against construction at floodline areas

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will survey constructions at blue floodline along rivers under its jurisdiction in the next eight days and demolish illegal structures with the help of police, officials said on Friday.

The irrigation department demarcates blue and red floodlines based on the possibility of floods in the area around the river and bans construction activities on such lands. PCMC recently demolished 29 bungalows constructed at the blue line of Indrayani River as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.

The officials took the decision at a meeting held on Thursday between PCMC and police attended by Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, joint police commissioner Shashikant Mahawarkar, additional police commissioner Vasant Pardeshi, city engineer Makarand Nikam, PCMC deputy commissioner Manoj Lonkar, deputy police commissioner Swapna Gore, assistant police commissioner Sandeep Doifode and others.

Singh said, “To prevent loss of life and property, buildings constructed at blue floodlines of Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers will be demolished.” The state irrigation department uses a “blue line” to demarcate the area along rivers that is likely to be inundated by the highest flood that can be expected during any 25-year period.