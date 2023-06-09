PCMC crackdown on illegal rooftop hotels, restaurants and bars

Strap: The civic body slaps notices on 47 eateries seeking documents to run business

Of the 47 eateries under PCMC scanner, 15 are located in MIDC area and rest of the businesses comes under PCMC. (RAHUL RAHUT/ HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune: The building permission and fire and emergency service departments of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to 47 rooftop eateries for flouting fire safety norms and running without submitting requisite permission. The hoteliers are upset over a huge list of documents needed to get the green signal from the city body.

The action follows a survey conducted last month to check the rooftop eateries operating sans fire safety norms and other civic and state permissions. The eateries have been asked to submit documents within 15 days to avoid action, said PCMC officials.

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said that it is a preventive measure to avoid untoward fire incidents at commercial spaces. Notices have been issued to rooftop hotels, restaurants and bars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 47 eateries under PCMC scanner, 15 are located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area and rest of the businesses comes under PCMC. The illegal dining facilities are located in areas, including Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Ravet, Bhosari and Pimple Gurav.

“Most of these eateries failed to show mandatory certificates and we also found that standard fire safety equipment are not in place. We will take action if these establishments fail to submit the documents within 15 days,” said Jambhale-Patil.

Another senior official said that many rooftop eateries share a single, narrow entry-exit stairway that would make it difficult for people to escape in case of an accident.

“A restaurant, pub or bar should ideally be located on the ground or lower floors to allow easy evacuation in case of an emergency. Commercial use of rooftops is never a part of building plan. Owners normally rent out the building to a tenant who uses the space according to his/her convenience,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Padmanabha Shetty, president, Pimpri-Chinchwad Hotel association, said, “The association will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue and decide further course of action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON